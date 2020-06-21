Nedia Haydel

1923-2020

Nedia Virginia Gordon Haydel, age 97, of Houston, Texas,entered into eternal rest on June 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on February 9, 1923, in Palmetto, Louisiana, a daughter of the late William and Celine (nee: Taylor) Gordon.

Nedia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Raleigh Labbe Haydel; her sisters, Edolia Bush, Wilda Bush, Vida Carmouche, Wilma Monteilh; four brothers, George Gordon, James Gordon, Whitney Gordon, Kenneth Ransonet; and two great-grandchildren, Aaron Anderson and Vito Cabrera.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Nedia will also be remembered for her career in healthcare with Parkway Hospital in Houston, Texas, providing service to patients for over 40 years. She enjoyed Zydeco dancing and loved listening to George Strait. Throughout her entire life, Nedia held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. The family often boasted she was their guardian angel on earth.

Those left behind to cherish her memories are sons, Raleigh (Celinda) and Andre; daughters, Elsa Phillips (Gene Sr.) and Peggy Boutte; brother, Raymond Gordon (Joella); grandchildren, Gene Phillips, Jr. (Marlexa) and Derek Phillips, Kim Lucas (Mike), Mindy Anderson (Lowell), Misty Haydel, Melissa Cabrera (Jose) and Bertrand Boutte, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Parker Martin, Aidan Robinson and Abren Chavers, 2nd Lt. Ericka Ceppi and Kayden Ceppi, Vicente, Victor, Celinda, and Vance Cabrera, Adam and Andrew Anderson, Gene Phillips, III (Trey) and Sydni Phillips; Josephine and Viktoria Boutte. Nedia also leaves many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who will sadly miss her.

A funeral service for immediate family (due to recent health restrictions) will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, to be followed by burial at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery. Flowers and/or condolences may be sent to Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home and Cemetery, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77060.



