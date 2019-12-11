Home

Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
2314 North Grand Blvd
Pearland, TX
Neil West


1930 - 2019
Neil West Obituary
Neil Edward West, Jr.
1930-2019
Neil Edward West Jr., 89, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019. A Memorial service for Neil will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 2314 North Grand Blvd., Pearland, Texas 77581. The family will receive family and friends from 12:00 until 1:00 pm with the memorial service following at 1:00 pm with Pastor Reggie Clemons officiating. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
