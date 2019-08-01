Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
1924 - 2019
Nelda Pecheux Obituary
Nelda Jenkins Pecheux
1924-2019
Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, Nelda Jenkins Pecheux went to be with the Lord on Sunday July 28th, 2019. She was 94 years young and such a blessing to her entire family. She loved with a lifelong devotion her husband of 65 years Henry J. Pecheux, their two sons Nick and Chris, daughters-in-law Debbie Rhonda and Pam, her 4 loving grandchildren Nicole (Chad), Kristin (Jeff), Andrew (Tori) and Jay (Justine) and 6 sweet great-grandchildren Bryce, Chance, Paige, Cade, Kendall and Ty.
Also surviving Nelda are her much loved sisters Ava Nell Martin and Peggy Wise of Louisville, Kentucky as well as many other loved nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly but we rejoice that there's one more angel in heaven. We are at peace knowing she is in her loving husband's arms, Hank Pecheux who preceded her in death 9 years ago. Thanks for your prayers of comfort and God's peace for the loved ones she has left behind.
Nelda was cared for and comforted her last 7 months by the wonderful nurses at Crossroads Hospice; Courtney, Jan, Cindy, Clevette, Liz, Dr. Lee and our Guardian Angel, Mia, who came to our aid during Nelda's last hours.
Funeral services will be held this Friday, August 2 at 2pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd Houston, Texas, with viewing at 1pm, followed by a private family burial.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019
