Nelda Grace
Somerford
1936-2020
SOMERFORD, Nelda Grace (White), age 83, of The Woodlands passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10am-12pm on Wednesday, February 12th at Forest Park Funeral Home in the Woodlands, Texas.
Mrs. Somerford was born on December 15, 1936 in Dew, Texas and is preceded in death by her parents, Minyard White and Allyne (Anderson) White. She played basketball, volleyball and was a cheerleader at Houghton High School in Louisiana. Later, Mrs. Nelda became the Homecoming Queen at Sam Houston State University where she received her Bachelor's and Masters Degrees in Education along being a member in the Philo Sorority. Teaching was her passion and she taught for 35 years in Deer Park ISD and had her own tutoring business after retirement.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert G. Somerford (Jerry); son, Robert Brad Somerford, daughter, Lesli and husband Ryan Sandford: grandchildren, Lindsay and husband Ben Graham and Morrison Somerford.
Additional Relatives are her sister, Laura and husband Leslie Wright, Billy White and wife, Joy, Bonnie and husband Lou Loscasio, brother in law, James Somerford, and preceded in death by sister-in-law Ulma Somerford. Many cousins nieces and nephews were a big part of her life.
Mrs. Nelda was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in March, 2015. The family has requested all donations be made to The .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 10, 2020