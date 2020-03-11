|
|
Nell Black
1926-2020
Nell Black, age 93, passed away peacefully Saturday, the 7th of March 2020.
She is survived by her son, Barry Black and wife, Carolyn; her granddaughter, Tracey Kirkpatrick and husband, Tom; her grandson, Troy Black; her grandchildren, Carson, Connor and Lillian Kirkpatrick and numerous nieces. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Herman Black and her grandson, Scott Black.
Those honored to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Tom Kirkpatrick, Carson Kirkpatrick, Connor Kirkpatrick, Lillian Kirkpatrick, Barney Cearley and Fred Sander.
An interment service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 13th of March, at Emanu El Memorial Park Cemetery, 8341 Bissonnet Street in Houston.
A celebration of life and reception will be held at one o'clock in the afternoon also on Friday, the 13th of March, at The Forum, 777 Post Oak Road in Houston.
Please visit Mrs. Black's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020