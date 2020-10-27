Nelma Belle Spears Petitt1930-2020NELMA BELLE SPEARS PETITT, Age 90, was carried to heaven by angels on October 21, 2020. She was born on November 1st, 1930 to W.L. and Annie Lou (Gilmer) Spears. Growing up in Houston Nelma was always proud that her family was part of the Spear's Dairy. Her father was an ordained Baptist minister. Nelma made her profession of faith at age five. She was an accomplished pianist and accompanied church services thoughout her lifetime. Nelma was a loving sister, a devoted wife, a caring mother, a doting aunt, a favorite cousin, and the universal grandmother (Bauder.) She was everyone's best friend, and, above all, a devoted Christian woman. A member of Willow Meadows Baptist Church for 55 years, Nelma attended the Grace Sunday School Class there for more than 30 years. She taught children in GAs and VBS and participated and held offices in the WIN and WMU programs. Other organizations important to Nelma were HESS, AARP and two "42" clubs. Nelma and Bob liked to travel and made trips with family, church groups, AARP and friends. For more than 30 years they spent their Summer vacations in Ruidoso, NM where they made lifelong friends at the racetrack. Nelma also enjoyed more than a dozen cruises in the Caribbean and Europe. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Catharyn and husband, Gary Reeves, Robert Jr. and wife, June Petitt, Donna Petitt and fiancé Don Kinder, Brenda Preuss, and sister in law Eloise Spears, grandchildren Catie and husband, Miguel Perez, Ben Petitt, Kevin Preuss and Kyle Matus, and great grandson Christian Perez and namesake Isla Belle Perez. Also surviving are a host of other family members and friends. Nelma was graciously welcomed home on the other side by her Lord and Savior along with her parents, her husband Robert Petitt Sr., son Mark Sullivan Petitt, son in law Jimmy Preuss, grandson Robert Petitt III (Tripper), brother Walter Spears Jr., and sisters Helen Bane and Blanche Arnold. So very many other family members and friends were also there to greet her. Nelma's family wishes to thank Dr. Ronald Buescher, his nurses and his staff who provided loving medical treatment for her (and Bob) for more than 20 years. We also need to thank everyone who called and sent flowers and cards while Mom was in the hospital recovering from her heart procedure. They were much appreciated since no visitors were allowed.On Thursday, October 29, a visitation at 11:00 am will be followed by the service at Noon, both at Willow Meadows Baptist Church, 4300 West Bellfort Ave., Houston, TX 77035. Please always wear a mask and observe social distancing. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the church. Donations may be made to Willow Meadows Baptist Church Mission Fund.