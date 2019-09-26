|
|
Nettie Jo Waits Jackson
1930-2019
Nettie Jo Waits Jackson was born on October 20, 1930 in Houston, Texas to Homer and Anna Waits and passed from this life on September 24, 2019 in Industry, Texas. She was 88 years old. Nettie Jo is predeceased by her parents, and her five siblings: H.W., Gerald, Roxie, Jimmie and Mollie.
Nettie Jo grew up in the Houston and Klein areas, graduating from Klein High School in 1949. She was captain of the volleyball team and Valedictorian and voted most popular in her class. She married her childhood sweetheart, Don Jackson, on June 2, 1949, whom she met in 1941 at the Tomball Road church of Christ. They celebrated their 70th anniversary this past June. Until recent years, they enjoyed traveling across the US, including trips to Hawaii and Alaska. But, their favorite places to visit were Kerrville and Big Bend where they went many times. Their home was always open for friends, family, celebrations, parties and church gatherings. Nettie Jo enjoyed teaching Bible classes for children and ladies Bible classes.
Nettie Jo was a homemaker and when the children were grown, she enjoyed bowling on a league, ceramics, and lessons in guitar, piano and organ.
Nettie Jo is survived by her loving husband, Donald Vernon Jackson and their 3 children: Donna Jackson Couch and husband, Glenn, of Cat Spring, and their children, Shelby and Allison; Vernon Joe Jackson and wife, Brenda, of Houston, and their children, Cory and Jason; Carl Jackson and wife, Monica, of Amherst, VA, and their children, Brian, Josh, Erica, Adrienne and Matthew. She also leaves many very special great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and loving care givers, including Evelyn Johnson and the caring staff at Oak Haven, to whom we are very grateful for their loving care.
Visitation will be 5-7 pm Thursday, September 26, 2019 and service will be 10 am Friday, September 27, 2019, both at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball. Interment will follow at Perry Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Sunny Glen Children's Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019