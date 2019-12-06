Home

1933 - 2019
Neva Schoof Obituary
Neva Rae Schoof
1933-2019
Neva Rae Schoof, born January 7, 1933 passed away after a year long struggle of poor health. A Memorial Service and Celebration of her life will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Kinsmen Lutheran Church, 12100 Champion Forest, Houston , Texas, 77066.
Neva was known for her loving spirit and generous heart. But, she was best known for her God given gift and talent of playing the piano and writing songs.She had many circles of friends including her neighbors, her Waldemar Camp friends, and her many friends at Champions Golf Club.
Neva is survived by her husband Al, of 67 years, her two daughters and husbands, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was so loved and will be missed always.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2019
