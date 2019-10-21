|
|
NICK "PAPU" VAUGHN DUFFY
1960-2019
Our beloved Nick "Papu" Duffy was called home to heaven on October 17, 2019 at the age of 59. He is preceded in death by his mother Frances Duffy. Nick was born on April 3, 1960 in Greenfield, Indiana and moved to Houston, Texas in the early 1980's, where he met and married his love -Linda Lopez. "Papu" is survived in death by his wife, Linda, children, Rick (Maria), Erica (Rudy), Lola (Jose), 14 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Our "Papu" had a huge heart for his family that would do anything for anyone at the drop of dime without a question. He was a great husband to Linda, father to his children and grandpa to his grandchildren. He was loved tremendously by all that knew him and will be missed so much! WE LOVE YOU PAPU!
Nick proudly served his country in the United States Navy enlisting shortly after graduating from high school. In 1986 Nick joined Lou in a start-up company in the commercial lawn care business, Champions Hydro-Lawn, Inc. Nick continued his employment with Champions for over 34 years. A special thank you to Lou and Champions for all you have done, your support, friendship and love over the past 34 years and especially during this difficult time. Nick loved his job and all of the people he worked with, for and alongside, he had a special affection for those he supervised.
The visitation and memorial services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, 1223 6th St, Rosenberg, Texas 77471.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019