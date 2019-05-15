NICOLAS M. BAZAN

1953-2019

On Saturday, May 11, 2019, Nick Bazan went home to our Lord peacefully and surrounded by his loving family.

Nick was born February 25, 1953 in St. Joseph, Michigan to the late Nicolas & Mary E. "Betty" (Johnson) Bazan. He graduated from Lake Michigan Catholic High School in 1971. After attending Saint Joseph's College and Western Michigan University, he earned his Juris Doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in 1980.

Nick moved to Houston in 1981 and practiced law for more than 36 years and was formerly Chairman of the State Bar of Texas 4H Grievance Committee and President of the Harris County Bar Association.

Nick married the love of his life, Brenda Barnette, on September 15, 1984. Through all of life's challenges they stood side by side.

Active in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston, he attended Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Community and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, serving most recently as the parish's Grand Knight. He was a man of great faith, strong friendships, and a powerful personal example, inspiring others to know Christ on a personal level.

Nick had a passion for sports, playing baseball, football, and basketball every chance possible. Throughout his life, he was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines, the Chicago Cubs, and the Houston Rockets and possessed an extensive knowledge of sports trivia.

Nick never gave up as he fought valiantly for 22 years to beat prostate cancer. No matter the challenge, Nick was a fighter and attacked each battle with faith and a positive, optimistic attitude.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, in Spring. Visitation with family will be held Thursday, May 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M., with a vigil service and holy rosary beginning at 6:30 P.M. at the Klein Funeral Home – Champions Forest Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to either a fund for Father Innocent's doctoral education at the University of Saint Thomas or the ACTS Retreats, both in care of: Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Community (https://membership.faithdirect.net/givenow/TX665/18431), 18511 Klein Church Road,

Spring, TX 77379; or Houston Hospice (http://www.houstonhospice.org/donate.aspx), 1905 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77030.