Nicolas "NW" William Wendt1939-2020Nicolas "NW" William Wendt, 81, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. NW was born April 28, 1939 in Yoakum, Texas. NW worked several years for Wilson Industries. He serviced in the US Army and ran several Marathons. He is preceded in death by his sister Helen Wendt and brother, Edward Wendt. NW is survived by his son Rony Rodriguez, brothers; Joe Wendt and his wife Charlotte and Wayne Wendt and his wife Sallie and several nieces and nephews.