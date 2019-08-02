|
Nicoloza Gurrola
1933-2019
Nicoloza Gurrola, 86, of Houston, TX, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on July 15, 1933, in Cuero, TX to Nicholas and Francis Vasquez. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Nicoloza worked alongside her husband to start the family business Gurrola Reprographics. Nicoloza is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles A. Gurrola, her parents, and siblings Carol, Steve, Pete, Lupe, and Massey. She is survived by siblings Bruno and Gloria; her six children: Charles J. Gurrola and wife Tamara, Diana Jozwiak and husband Michael, Kenneth Gurrola and wife Marva, Sylvia DeJohn and husband Vincent, Patricia Osterhaus, Debra Simons and husband Scott. Nicoloza also leaves behind her 15 grandchildren: Brian, Grant, and Kyle Gurrola, Cristina Knape, Sara Pellerin, Garrett VanderVort, Michael and David Jozwiak, Nicole and Dustin DeJohn, Duane and John Eric Osterhaus, Ryan Shipley, Pamela Musslewhite, and Paige Bridges and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Pat H. Foley, 1200 W 34th Street on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm. An 11:00am funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman. Interment will take place at Forest Park Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019