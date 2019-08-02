Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicoloza Gurrola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicoloza Gurrola


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicoloza Gurrola Obituary
Nicoloza Gurrola
1933-2019
Nicoloza Gurrola, 86, of Houston, TX, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on July 15, 1933, in Cuero, TX to Nicholas and Francis Vasquez. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Nicoloza worked alongside her husband to start the family business Gurrola Reprographics. Nicoloza is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles A. Gurrola, her parents, and siblings Carol, Steve, Pete, Lupe, and Massey. She is survived by siblings Bruno and Gloria; her six children: Charles J. Gurrola and wife Tamara, Diana Jozwiak and husband Michael, Kenneth Gurrola and wife Marva, Sylvia DeJohn and husband Vincent, Patricia Osterhaus, Debra Simons and husband Scott. Nicoloza also leaves behind her 15 grandchildren: Brian, Grant, and Kyle Gurrola, Cristina Knape, Sara Pellerin, Garrett VanderVort, Michael and David Jozwiak, Nicole and Dustin DeJohn, Duane and John Eric Osterhaus, Ryan Shipley, Pamela Musslewhite, and Paige Bridges and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Pat H. Foley, 1200 W 34th Street on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm. An 11:00am funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 3600 Brinkman. Interment will take place at Forest Park Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicoloza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now