Nina B. Moore
1930-2020
Moore, Nina Marie Bryan, age 90, passed away on October 7, 2020. Born a native Houstonian on June 6, 1930, Nina attended Lanier Junior High School and was a graduate of Lamar High School. She attended The University of Houston where she obtained a business degree and met the love of her life, Forrest.
Nina and Forrest were married on November 7, 1952 and had three girls, Ann, Kay and Carol. They enjoyed over 62 years of marriage until Forrest's death in 2015. His career in oil and gas took their family to various locations in Texas and Louisiana, ending up in Dallas, TX at the time of Forrest's retirement in 1987. Throughout the years, Nina and Forrest cultivated a tremendous love of the Texas Hill Country where they enjoyed many, many years of fun and relaxing vacations together and with family at their Hill Country acreage west of Kerrville, Texas. They left Dallas in 1998 to be close to their children and grandchildren and rejoined Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church upon moving back to Houston.
Nina was a lifelong homemaker, a wonderful cook and very talented seamstress and later in life, developed a love for drawing and painting. Above all, she was a devoted wife, a loving Mother and the fabulous Gran to her five grandchildren, and eventually to their spouses, all of whom she adored beyond measure. She will be sorely missed.
Nina was preceded in death by Forrest and also by their infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth. Survivors include daughters Ann Kemp (Paul), Kay Threet (John) and Carol Vaughn (Greg), grandchildren Emily Durst (Jared), Brian Kemp (Mary), Libby Chernuta (Eric), Mark Kemp (Nicole) and Stephen Ware (Jessica). Nina is also survived by two great grandchildren as well as one sister, Martha, and two nephews, Ronnie and Mark (Jody).
The family wishes to thank faithful caregivers, especially Tracy Brown, for their love and tireless devotion to Nina's care in the final years of her life. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held for the family at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations in memory of Nina B Moore to Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church, 11612 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77024.
