Nina Parrish Neisig

1943-2020

Nina Parrish Neisig passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 77. Nina was born on March 4th 1943, in Houston, Texas to Harry and Gertrude "Becky" Parrish.

She is survived by her daughter Stacey Alexander, her husband Matthew Alexander, grandson James Alexander, brother and sister in law Harry and Diane Parrish, sister and brother in law Franny Parrish and Bob Hunka, and many nieces and nephews. Nina is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Becky Parrish and brother George Parrish. Nina had a wonderful group of family and friends and loved spending time with them. She will be missed terribly. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



