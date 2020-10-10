1/1
Nina Parrish Neisig
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Parrish Neisig
1943-2020
Nina Parrish Neisig passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Houston, TX at the age of 77. Nina was born on March 4th 1943, in Houston, Texas to Harry and Gertrude "Becky" Parrish.
She is survived by her daughter Stacey Alexander, her husband Matthew Alexander, grandson James Alexander, brother and sister in law Harry and Diane Parrish, sister and brother in law Franny Parrish and Bob Hunka, and many nieces and nephews. Nina is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Becky Parrish and brother George Parrish. Nina had a wonderful group of family and friends and loved spending time with them. She will be missed terribly. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
5400 Highway 6 North
Houston, TX 77084
2818554400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved