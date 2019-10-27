Home

Dettling Funeral Home
14094 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2121
Nina Thienes


1932 - 2019
Nina Thienes Obituary
Nina Dukes Thienes
1932-2019
It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of our loving wife and mother, Nina (Dukes) Thienes, on October 23, 2019 due to kidney failure. Nina was born on April 29, 1932 in Henderson, TX to the late Jewell and Nelda Dukes. She leaves her husband of 65 years William (Bill) Thienes, a son Michael and his wife Janet. She was predeceased by her daughter Brenda (Thienes) Roesel. Nina attended Blinn College and the University of Texas where she met her husband to be Bill. They were married in Brenham in December 1954, and started their married life at Walker Air Force Base, Roswell, NM.
She was a homemaker and her family always came first. She and Bill spent many evenings watching the sun go down at the family farm in Brenham. A private memorial service will be at the Dettling Funeral Home. Nina's wish was for cremation with part of her ashes to be spread at the family farm in the area where her daughter's ashes were scattered. The remaining will be interred at the Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham. Nina requested memorial contributions be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 27, 2019
