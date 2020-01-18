|
|
Noe Santana
1943-2017
2 Corinthians 5:8
"…to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord"
It's been three years since you went home, to be with our Lord and the rest you so greatly deserved. We miss you more today than we have before, but your words of love and wisdom have somehow carried us through.
Birthdays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and other occasions that brought us together just aren't the same without you. Though you would want us to continue these things, without you each day is more difficult than the one before. We honor your memory because of who you were, but every day you live on in the hearts and lives of people whose lives you touched.
We miss you more than words can say, We love you so much more than yesterday.
We love you and miss you, please know that you will forever always live on in our hearts.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020