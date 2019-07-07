Noel Gibbons

1917-2019

CDR Noel "Gib" Gibbons USNR (RET), 101, died peacefully at home, April 22, 2019, in Houston, TX. He was pre-deceased by two wives, first Fran and then Bunny. Born in New York City on December 25, 1917, he grew up in Pawling (NY) and New York City where he graduated from Trinity School in 1936. At Colgate University he graduated cum laude with the class of 1941 and was a history/social studies major. A veteran of WW II and the Korean War, he was active in the Navy Reserve, retiring at the rank of Commander. After World War II, he worked at Eastern Airlines (New York City) and had a marketing career at Shell Oil Company (1946-1981), with postings to New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, New York City again, and Houston.

In retirement in Houston, Gib was a recipient of the Henry K. Roos Award as "volunteer of the year" at the Museum of Fine Arts/Houston.

What was written at the time of his grandfather's passing in 1917 was -- more than a century later -- also true also for Gib: "Mr. Gibbons was a man of strong personality and unimpeachable integrity. His passing will be regretted by all who knew him."

"Gib" is survived by son Douglas Gibbons of East Patchogue, NY, daughter-in-law Susan, along with five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; and by son John Lotspeich and (Peggy) Lotspeich of Gilbert, Arizona.

A private service will be held at a later date in New York City. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 7, 2019