|
|
Nöel Elizabeth Sunderland
1931-2019
Noël Elizabeth Sunderland, 88, of Charlotte, NC, died on November 19, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was born to the late George and Florence Watson, January 1, 1931, in Gisborne, Victoria, Australia. Noël graduated from Kyneton High School and began a nursing course at Bendigo Hospital in northern Victoria. On completion, she followed with a two-year pediatric and midwifery course at the Queen Victoria Hospital in Melbourne, then transferred to Hobart, Tasmania to complete a three year diploma in Public Health. After practicing neonatal and pediatric care in Tasmania, Noël returned to Queen Victoria Hospital as Nurse-in-charge of the neonatal intensive care department. She was married to Ronald Sunderland November 17, 1956 at Queens College in the University of Melbourne. They lived in Victoria, Australia, until 1966, when they and their four children relocated to Houston, Texas. After 48 wonderful years in Houston, they retired to Charlotte, NC.
While her first passion in life was her devotion to her family, Noël was also an accomplished registered nurse. After moving to Houston and completing a reciprocal nursing degree in the United States, she worked as a charge nurse on the cardiovascular floor of Methodist Hospital for 25 years and finally at the Shriner's Hospital of Houston for 10 years. She was well respected by her nursing and medical peers.
Love for nature was another of Noël's passions, reflected in the many trips she and her family took. As a young family, they visited many National Parks in the US and Canada, including multiple visits to Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Yellowstone. She and Ron continued their visits to nature reserves for many years. Her appreciation of beauty was imbued throughout every aspect of her life, especially in the pieces of art, nature photographs, sculpture and decorative pieces that filled her home. She loved art, her pets, and most of all her family.
Noël is survived by her three children, Dion (Candis) Sunderland of Poughkeepsie, New York,
Drs. Brent (Theresa) Sunderland of Charlotte, North Carolina and Drs. Quentin (David) Collard of
Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Jason, Amanda, Kelly, Merrill, Nolan, Meredith, Corinne, and Colin and two greatgrandchildren Emryn and Lenna. Noël was predeceased by her parents, George and Florence Watson, her sister, Lyndsay Sloane, and her son Granger Kent Sunderland.
Noël's ashes will be interred on March 1, 2020 at 2:30 pm at the St. Luke's United Methodist Church columbarium located at 3471 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Luke's UMC or to the World Wildlife Fund, the Sierra Club or the Nature Conservancy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 25, 2020