Nona Wood Faust
1926-2020
Nona Wood Faust passed away on July 15, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on September 18, 1926 to Louis and Myrtle Wood Normand. Nona grew up in Beaumont, Texas and attended Beaumont French High School before transferring to Galveston Ball High School in Galveston, Texas for her senior year. Upon graduation, she attended the University of Houston. As a child, she liked gymnastics and dance and recalled her love of both into her final years.
Nona spent her professional life working in the communications industry including many years at The Western Union Company. Later in life, she worked for The Sprint Communications Corporation in Dallas, Texas. In her limited spare time, she enjoyed reading, traveling and riding her bicycle. Nona was known to tease a little bit and occasionally flirt. She was great fun at the dinner table and her laugh will be remembered by many. Most of all, she had an indomitable spirit that carried her and her family through good times and bad.
Nona was an amazing mother to Donald Frank Faust, Jr. and Tyson Douglas David Faust. She raised her two sons as a single mom for most of their lives in Austin, Texas and Arlington, Texas, while working full time. She never missed a sporting or extracurricular event. She made the time to prepare a homemade breakfast and dinner every day, all while commuting to her job in Dallas. Nona was an amazing cook and loved to prepare big meals not only for her sons, but for their friends as well. She was well known for her chicken fried steak. She made sure that her sons were never left wanting for anything and made them her number one priority.
Nona had many great friends through her life, the closest being Harry and Lois Cohen of Mineral Wells, Texas and Sister Andre' Cuccia of Houston, Texas. Nona loved her lunches with Sister Andre' and their visits to Villa de Matel. She also included Jan Havis and Gladys Horn amongst her closest of friends. They have all preceded her in death.
Nona was also preceded in death by her father, Louis Normand, and her mother, Myrtle Wood Normand, as well as her brother, Wallace Wood of Beaumont, Texas and her sister, Ruby Johnson of Galveston, Texas.
Nona is survived by her son, Don Faust, Jr and his wife, Natalie Faust; son, Tyson Faust, and his wife, Tena Lundquist Faust. Nona is also survived by her two beautiful grandchildren, Jake Christian Faust and Rachel Caroline Faust. She is also survived by Donna and Robert Stokes, their children Jennifer Butler and Rob Stokes, as well as her dear friends and mother of Natalie Faust, Mimi Moore and mother of Tena Lundquist Faust, Marge Lundquist.
Nona's family would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Belmont Village Senior Living Center and Houston's Methodist Hospital. Also, many thanks to her primary physician, Dr. Maureen Beck of UT Physicians.
A private funeral service will be held at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home and a private family burial service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers and because Nona loved dogs, donations may be made to Houston PetSet at 4265 San Felipe #1010-Houston, Texas 77027 or online at www.houstonpetset.org
.