On May 4, 2020, surrounded by her family, Nonabeth Glass Taylor peacefully graduated from this world to join her Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. Nona was born on September 3, 1938 in Goliad, Texas to parents John Thomas Glass and Paralee Patterson Glass. Nona grew up throughout East Texas and North Central Texas, and she earned a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. It was in college at SFA where she met, and on October 9, 1959, she married the love of her life, Wayne Dunn Taylor. They were happily married for 27 years until his death in 1986.

Nona's enthusiasm was contagious, and she lived her life as if every day were an adventure. Nona was an accomplished classroom teacher, teaching high school Speech Communications, English and Drama mostly at West Rusk High School in New London, Texas and at Arp High School in Arp, Texas. Nona was a talented high school drama director, and her one act plays often won district and regional drama competitions.

Upon retirement, Nona moved from New London, Texas to Houston to be closer to her family and to see her grandchildren grow up. Nona was an active and faithful member of Memorial Church of Christ, and she was faithful in her Women's Bible Study classes, the "Young at Heart" Club, and several other Church and Christian ministries. Nona was a Juror on the Harris County Grand Jury for several terms. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 50 years, serving in several leadership positions including President. Nona was recognized as Beta Sigma Phi National Sweetheart in 2017. Nona volunteered at Memorial Hermann Hospital for almost 20 years. She was a leader in her local Red Hatters Society, and she was an avid Carnival Glass collector and state officer. Nona was frequently asked to be the keynote speaker to clubs and groups throughout Texas. She was a long-time Secretary of her homeowners' association, and she was State Vice President of the Young Homemakers of Texas.

Nona loved to travel — by plane, ship, train, and especially by automobile. As a grandmother, "GrandNona" was an avid sports fan eager to watch her grandchildren participate in whatever activity they chose. From watching Memorial High School Markettes performances to MHS Girls Basketball games to MHS Baseball and especially at Memorial Mustangs Football games, you would find GrandNona not only in attendance, but cheering with great enthusiasm. It was not unusual for GrandNona to drive to Palo Alto, California, to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, or through the cornfields of Iowa just to see her grandson, Wayne, play baseball. She especially loved taking her granddaughters, Allison and Jennifer, on "E-Days" (Excursion Days) to go see the sights of Texas, to find an interesting restaurant, and to learn a few things in the process. We thank God for the boundless love that Nona had for her family and for everyone she knew.

Nonabeth Glass Taylor was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Dunn Taylor, her parents John Thomas Glass and Paralee Patterson Glass, and her sister Patalee Glass Koentop. She is survived by her son, Mark D. Taylor and his wife Nona E. Taylor, as well as three grandchildren: Allison Taylor Howard and her husband Dr.John Howard, Wayne Dunn Taylor II and his wife Kyle Taylor, and Jennifer Taylor Parker and her husband Robert Parker.

A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday May 7th, and a Celebration of Life for Nona will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that you support a Christian ministry of your choice in memory of Nonabeth G. Taylor.







