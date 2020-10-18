Sister Nora Christina Murphy, CCVI1929-2020Sister Nora Christina Murphy, CCVI, a Sister of Charity of the Incarnate Word, has been called from this life on earth at 8:50 A.M. on October 16, 2020. She now enjoys the fullness of Eternal Life with God.Sr. Nora Christina was born in 1929 to Cornelius and Kate (O'Mahony) Murphy in Newcestown, Co. Cork, Ireland. She entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, Houston, TX, on October 7, 1948 at St. Michael Convent, Co. Clare, Ireland. Sister consecrated her life to God through Profession of Perpetual Vows on August 15, 1956 at Villa de Matel, Houston.Sister earned her Bachelor's degree in Nursing at Sacred Heart Dominican College, Houston. She furthered her education by earning a Master's degree in Health Care Administration at The University of Houston at Clear Lake, TX.During the course of her life, Sr. Nora Christina ministered to the sick and newborns -- first as a nursing supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital, Houston, Texas; St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas; and St. Elizabeth Hospital, Beaumont, Texas. Later, she served as Assistant Administrator at St. Bernardine Hospital, San Bernardino, California; and as Administrator at St. Mary's Hospital, Galveston, Texas; and St. Mary Hospital, Port Arthur, Texas. In 1986, Sister was the recipient of the Golden Deeds Award for the Art of Healing, and, while serving at St. Mary, Port Arthur, she was presented a plaque honoring her as "Our Valiant Woman Administrator." Sr. Nora Christina served as Patient Representative in the USA before dedicating her time to prayer at Villa de Matel.During Sister's 52 active years in mission, she expressed her deep love of God and her neighbor as a privilege to serve. She was grateful to her parents, to the Congregation, and above all, to God who blessed her and accomplished in her every good she shared.Sr. Nora Christina is survived by a sister, Sr. Mary Damian, also a CCVI, her brother, Con Murphy of Ireland, and many nieces and nephews.A special thank you is extended to all who cared for Sister during her last days.Sister Nora Christina's body will be received privately at the Immaculate Conception Chapel, Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., Houston, TX, at 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 18, 2020 followed by Evening Praise and a celebration of her life. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the Immaculate Conception Chapel at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020. A private Rite of Committal will follow at Villa de Matel Cemetery.