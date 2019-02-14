Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
For more information about
Noris Butts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Noris Butts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noris Butts


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Noris Butts Obituary
Noris C. Butts
1927-2019
Noris C. Butts, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Noris retired as a Fire Inspector from the Houston Fire department, and He retired as a supervisor for SCI. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Butts, son, Keith Butts and granddaughter, Barbara Jean Butts. Noris is survived by his children; Kay Young (Dan), Linda M. Huckabay (Wayne), Clinton Butts (Del Ann), Randy Butts (Debbie) and Daniel Butts (Jennifer), sister-in-law, Tinnie Butts, 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 14, 2019, 6pm – 8pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Friday 1pm at the Heights Funeral Chapel. Mr. Butts will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery on a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.