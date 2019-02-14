|
|
Noris C. Butts
1927-2019
Noris C. Butts, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Noris retired as a Fire Inspector from the Houston Fire department, and He retired as a supervisor for SCI. He is preceded in death by his wife Alice Butts, son, Keith Butts and granddaughter, Barbara Jean Butts. Noris is survived by his children; Kay Young (Dan), Linda M. Huckabay (Wayne), Clinton Butts (Del Ann), Randy Butts (Debbie) and Daniel Butts (Jennifer), sister-in-law, Tinnie Butts, 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, February 14, 2019, 6pm – 8pm at the Heights Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Friday 1pm at the Heights Funeral Chapel. Mr. Butts will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery on a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019