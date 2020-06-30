Norm Lee Tucker
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Lee Tucker
1932-2020
Norma Lee (Luttrell) Tucker, age 88, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Norma was born February 29, 1932 in Houston, Texas to Estelle Luttrell and Noah Norman Luttrell.
Norma is survived by; son Dempsey Tucker, Jr. (Donna); son Gregory Tucker (Kim); daughter Charlotte Bennett (Edwin); son Gary Tucker; and son Tracey Tucker (Valerie); granddaughter Stephanie Massey, granddaughter Ashlee Massey Sumners, granddaughter Kara Tucker Ostroff, granddaughter Amber Tucker and great grandchildren 4.
Norma was preceded in death by her spouse Dempsey Tucker, Sr.; father Noah Norman Luttrell and mother Estelle Luttrell.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com for the Tucker family.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at South Park Cemetery at 1310 N. Main Pearland, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
South Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved