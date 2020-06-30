Norma Lee Tucker
1932-2020
Norma Lee (Luttrell) Tucker, age 88, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Norma was born February 29, 1932 in Houston, Texas to Estelle Luttrell and Noah Norman Luttrell.
Norma is survived by; son Dempsey Tucker, Jr. (Donna); son Gregory Tucker (Kim); daughter Charlotte Bennett (Edwin); son Gary Tucker; and son Tracey Tucker (Valerie); granddaughter Stephanie Massey, granddaughter Ashlee Massey Sumners, granddaughter Kara Tucker Ostroff, granddaughter Amber Tucker and great grandchildren 4.
Norma was preceded in death by her spouse Dempsey Tucker, Sr.; father Noah Norman Luttrell and mother Estelle Luttrell.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com for the Tucker family.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at South Park Cemetery at 1310 N. Main Pearland, TX.
1932-2020
Norma Lee (Luttrell) Tucker, age 88, of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020. Norma was born February 29, 1932 in Houston, Texas to Estelle Luttrell and Noah Norman Luttrell.
Norma is survived by; son Dempsey Tucker, Jr. (Donna); son Gregory Tucker (Kim); daughter Charlotte Bennett (Edwin); son Gary Tucker; and son Tracey Tucker (Valerie); granddaughter Stephanie Massey, granddaughter Ashlee Massey Sumners, granddaughter Kara Tucker Ostroff, granddaughter Amber Tucker and great grandchildren 4.
Norma was preceded in death by her spouse Dempsey Tucker, Sr.; father Noah Norman Luttrell and mother Estelle Luttrell.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestParkLawndaleFH.com for the Tucker family.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at South Park Cemetery at 1310 N. Main Pearland, TX.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 30, 2020.