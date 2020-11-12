BINFORD, NORMA JEAN
1932-2020
Norma Jean Binford, 88, of The Woodlands, TX entered into eternal life Sunday November 8, 2020. Born November 6, 1932 in Houston, TX she was the daughter of Joseph Ennis and Heliotrope Kathleen Bammel. Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, William T. Binford; Son and daughter-in-law, William T. Binford Jr. (Dianne) of Stratford, Connecticut; Daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Corey-Millenson (Barry) of The Woodlands TX; Sister Nancy Sue Bammel of Houston TX; Grandchildren, Virginia Harty (Liam) of East Greenwich, RI; Sharon Anderson (James) of Bronx, NY; Lydia Binford of Brooklyn, NY; Christopher Corey of Houston TX; Caitlin Corey of Lubbock TX; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews and her special friends from Victoria,that were considered family. Norma worked faithfully next to her husband a pharmacist for over 40 years. The bond they shared was truly unprecedented as they shared everything in life. In her younger years, Norma and Bill loved to take short trips to The Stagecoach Inn in Salado, TX and spending time in Galveston were their favorites. Services for Mrs. Binford will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Houston Alzheimer's Association
, 6055 S. Loop E Frwy. Houston, TX 77087.