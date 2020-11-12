1/1
Norma Binford
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BINFORD, NORMA JEAN
1932-2020
Norma Jean Binford, 88, of The Woodlands, TX entered into eternal life Sunday November 8, 2020. Born November 6, 1932 in Houston, TX she was the daughter of Joseph Ennis and Heliotrope Kathleen Bammel. Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, William T. Binford; Son and daughter-in-law, William T. Binford Jr. (Dianne) of Stratford, Connecticut; Daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Corey-Millenson (Barry) of The Woodlands TX; Sister Nancy Sue Bammel of Houston TX; Grandchildren, Virginia Harty (Liam) of East Greenwich, RI; Sharon Anderson (James) of Bronx, NY; Lydia Binford of Brooklyn, NY; Christopher Corey of Houston TX; Caitlin Corey of Lubbock TX; and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews and her special friends from Victoria,that were considered family. Norma worked faithfully next to her husband a pharmacist for over 40 years. The bond they shared was truly unprecedented as they shared everything in life. In her younger years, Norma and Bill loved to take short trips to The Stagecoach Inn in Salado, TX and spending time in Galveston were their favorites. Services for Mrs. Binford will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Houston Alzheimer's Association, 6055 S. Loop E Frwy. Houston, TX 77087.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved