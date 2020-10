NORMA CARLIN1930-2020Norma Carlin was born in Houston on March 19, 1930 and passed away in Irving on October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Paul Carlin, her son, David Carlin, and her three sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Laura Higgins and husband Ken, and her son, Clint Carlin and wife Michele. Grandchildren: Andrea Hay and husband Matthew, Blake Higgins, Kate Carlin and Nicholas Carlin.Norma was a lifelong follower of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived most of her life in Spring, Texas and was loved by all who knew her.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 15th at Klein Memorial Park – Tomball.