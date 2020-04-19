|
|
Norma Martin Chandler
1927-2020
Norma Martin Chandler was born in Houston in 1927, and passed away on April 10, 2020, in Houston at the age of 92. Norma was an avid reader and writer, the author of many poems, stories and books. She was a serious bridge player, loved music and played the piano her whole life until Alzheimer's disease took music and every memory she ever had away from her. Norma grew up in the Heights, was a proud member of the Reagan Red Coats, attended the University of Houston and was employed at Cameron Iron Works for 30 years. She was active in Christian churches all her life, singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school, organized book sales for her church and was a volunteer mentor of children. She was predeceased by her sister, Felicia Smith, brother Randy Martin and her husband, Cloyce F. Chandler, who passed away in 2007. Norma is survived by her sister, Vicky Cutrer, brother Rick Martin and her daughters, Cindy Chandler (Charles Dreyer) and Claudia Hammond (Bob Hammond), five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Mom left behind a note, written years ago, in which she expressed the sincere hope that she would be forgiven her mistakes and remembered with kindness for her good intentions. Norma loved Cloyce, her family and friends, and even during her prolonged illness to the very last, she always kept smiling.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020