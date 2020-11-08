Norma Kay Fitzcharles
1939-2020
Norma Kay Fitzcharles passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, in Spring, TX. She was born to the late Charles Dudley and Maxine Elizabeth (Williams) Lewis, on September 22, 1939, in Memphis, TN. Norma leaves behind her husband of 43 years, Tim Fitzcharles; daughter Linda Turnage; son Mark Pegg; grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Michael, Rhonda, Matt, Meagan, Robin, Tawny, Brandon, and Cameron; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; brother Sam Crain and wife Kitty; nieces Karen and Jennifer, several cousins, and life-long friend, Lora Meek. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons Freddy Pegg and Michael Pegg, stepson James Fitzcharles; 1 granddaughter and 1 great granddaughter.
Norma retired from AT&T in 1999 with 30 years of service. In her off time, she enjoyed traveling in her RV, and cruise trips to the Mediterranean, Hawaii, and Alaska. Mostly she loved to read. She often read multiple books a week while snuggled up with one of several miniature Schnauzers she loved throughout the years.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2020, at 12:15pm at American Heritage Funeral Home located at 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive followed by a brief service at Houston National Cemetery, located a 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77037. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you please donate to the charity of your choice
.