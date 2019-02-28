Norma Louise

Hightower

1917-2019

Norma Louise Hightower, Age 101, a longtime executive with Prudential Insurance in Houston, passed away Thursday, 1/31/2019. Miss Hightower was born September 17, 1917, in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated from Wichita State University and did graduate work at Vanderbilt University. One of Norma's Important accomplishments was during WW11 when she served as a control tower operator in Alaska. Norma was always active in her community and had a lifetime filled with beautiful friendships. She enjoyed sewing, decorating, traveling and gourmet cooking which she shared with her family and friends, Norma was a born hostess. She was an avid reader and enjoyed many book clubs during her lifetime.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents J. A. Hightower and Ursula Bohreer Hightower and brother, J. A. Hightower, Jr.

She is survived by her cousins Eve Sandstrom and husband, Dave of Lawton, OK.; Willard W. "Kim" Kimbrell and wife, Sherry of Houston, Texas.

The family would like to express it's sincere thanks to Norma's caretakers for their kind and compassionate care over these last years; Felipa, Maria L., Mayra, Sonia, Julie, Maria G., Juana, Ana and Jose.

The memorial will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, Memorial Oaks Funeral Home at 2:00 pm,

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the James and Norma Hightower Scholarship Fund at University of Houston-Clear Lake School of Human Sciences and Humanities. Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019