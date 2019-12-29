Home

Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
Interment
Following Services
Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery
Norma Jean Ibarra


1943 - 2019
Norma Jean Ibarra Obituary
Norma Jean Ibarra
1943-2019
Norma Jean Ibarra was born May 22, 1943 to Lawrence Gallardo Sr. and Lucille Hernandez.
She entered into eternal rest on December 24, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Rebecca Gallardo; brothers Lawrence "Butch" Gallardo Jr., John A Gallardo and daughter Jennifer Ibarra.
She is survived by her husband Isaac Ibarra Jr.; daughter Jessica Ibarra Schultz; son Lawrence Ibarra; sisters-in-law Julie Gallardo and Sylvia Gallardo; grandchildren Aaron Isaac Ibarra, Sebastian Ibarra and Vivian Schultz; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, with a rosary at 7:00pm, on Thursday, January 2, 2019, at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home.
A funeral service will begin at 10:00am, on Friday, January 3, 2019, followed by interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019
