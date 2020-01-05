|
|
Norma Lee Dunnam Minter
1928-2020
Norma Lee Minter, age 91, of Houston passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020. She was born in Fostoria, Texas on December 7, 1928 to Hallie Tanner and Thomas Norman Dunnam. After graduating from Cleveland High School, she attended Southwestern University in Georgetown, transferred to The University of Texas at Austin, and graduated in 1950.
One of her many accomplishments was being Queen of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo while riding her treasured horse, Flash. In 1958, she married her beloved husband of 58 years, Kenneth Cruse Minter, Jr. Their loving relationship was a guiding example to their three children and nine grandchildren. Norma Lee was a charter member of St. Luke's Methodist Church. Together they cherished their time attending the Randy Smith Bible Study and the Dervish Dance Club. She was also a member of the Antique Study Club, the River Oaks Garden Club and the Bluebird Auxiliary.
She loved nothing more than being with her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and her brother Tom Dunnam. She is survived by her children: Kenneth and Holly Minter, Susan and Mark Bauer, and Mary and Kenneth Mohn. "Honey" is also survived by her adoring grandchildren Hallie Bauer McDermott (JJ), Emily Mohn McAndrews (Kevin), Wills Bauer, Lauren Mohn Burgher (Jack), Sidney Bauer, Harrison Mohn, Andi Minter, Mimi Bauer, Tyler Minter and her two great-grandchildren, Mary Frances Burgher and Mimi McDermott. She is also survived by Mary Ann and Bob Charles, Margaret Dunnam, Caroline Minter and many beloved and adored nieces and nephews.
We are grateful for the loving and wonderful care Mother received from Kathy Martin and Maria Moreno who will always hold a special place in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at ten o'clock in the morning at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the Hines Baker Room.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX, 77027.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020