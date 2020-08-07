Norma Lee Nunn1923-2020Norma Lee Nunn passed away August 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Born April 19, 1923 in Opelousas, Louisiana, she was baptized at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at an early age. Upon moving to Houston, she attended Douglas Elementary and Jack Yates High School. She became a member of St. John MBC and later joined Mt. Corinth Baptist Church where she remained for 65 years until her passing. Throughout her life, she was a faithful servant of the Lord and lived by that example. She married William Nunn (deceased) in 1947 and parented two children, Sheldon Trent Nunn and Byron Quinn Nunn. Preceding her in death were four sisters and four brothers. In her passing, she is mourned by her loving sons, their wives, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Services held at Corinth Church and officiated by Pastor Alan L. Patterson.