Norma Lee Nunn
1923 - 2020
Norma Lee Nunn passed away August 3, 2020 after a brief illness. Born April 19, 1923 in Opelousas, Louisiana, she was baptized at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at an early age. Upon moving to Houston, she attended Douglas Elementary and Jack Yates High School. She became a member of St. John MBC and later joined Mt. Corinth Baptist Church where she remained for 65 years until her passing. Throughout her life, she was a faithful servant of the Lord and lived by that example. She married William Nunn (deceased) in 1947 and parented two children, Sheldon Trent Nunn and Byron Quinn Nunn. Preceding her in death were four sisters and four brothers. In her passing, she is mourned by her loving sons, their wives, three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Services held at Corinth Church and officiated by Pastor Alan L. Patterson.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 6, 2020
Sis. Nunn was always very kind and personable to our family. She could always make you laugh, always a joy to be around. May God keep the family in perfect peace as you keep your minds on Him. Be Blessed, Be encouraged. Mr. & Mrs. Alphonso Watson
Loretta Watson
Friend
