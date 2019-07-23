Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
View Map
Norma Pitrucha


1928 - 2019
Norma Pitrucha Obituary
Norma L. Pitrucha
1928-2019
Norma Louise Pitrucha, 90, passed away, July 19, 2019. She grew up in Houston, graduated from Jefferson Davis High School, and worked for Shell Oil Company. In 1953, she married Roy Pitrucha. Due to his Air Force service, they traveled and lived around the world until 1965, when they called Houston home again. Norma loved reading, playing bridge, oil painting, road trips to Las Vegas, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She served as president of the Briar Ladies for the Briar Club, and was active in her church and Sunday school class.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Clarence Roy Pitrucha. She is survived by her sisters Carolyn Blackburn and Jane Junek; daughter Patrice Cummings and her children Andrew and Amanda; son Roy Alan Pitrucha and wife Laura and their sons Matthew and Daniel. We will all miss Norma's guidance, sense of humor, but most of all the love she had for family and friends.
Visitation at 10:00 AM and funeral service at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the chapel at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home.
Published in Houston Chronicle from July 23 to July 24, 2019
