Norma Ruth Smith Reagan

1932-2019

Norma Ruth Smith Reagan died on May 30, 2019 at Parkway Place in Houston, Texas. Her family will gather to give thanks for and honor Norma's legacy, including her husband Jimmy Mack Reagan, with whom she celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April of this year; her four children, David Mack Reagan of Nederland, Texas; Martha Ellen Reagan of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Miriam Ruth Reagan Wattenbarger and her husband, Richard Wattenbarger of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Sarah Jean Reagan O'Dell and her husband, William O'Dell of Houston, Texas; and her four grandchildren, Allison Ruth Wattenbarger, Madeleine Anne Wattenbarger, Elliot David Wattenbarger, and Clara Elizabeth Wattenbarger.

Norma was born on January 11, 1932 in Laurel, Mississippi, to Stover Lester and Henrietta Easterling Smith. The second of seven children and the first to live past infancy, she was an excellent student from childhood and deeply committed to her faith. She attended Blue Mountain College, graduating in 1953 with double majors in History and English.

After college, Norma went on to work as a church secretary in Carthage, Mississippi. As she reviewed the offerings each week, she saw that one member by the name of Jimmy Reagan faithfully submitted his tithe from his station in Korea. Norma was intrigued. She met Jimmy's parents, Mack and Bonnie Jean at church and spent a night at their home. Bonnie Jean began to write to her son about the new young secretary at church. Jimmy returned from Korea in 1953, just months after Norma had moved to Carthage. The two met when the pastor invited the Reagans and Norma to attend a pecan shelling party. Jimmy found her smart, attractive and enjoyed her sense of humor. They began to court and were married on April 17, 1954. Norma, her mother said, had always been levelheaded — until she met Jimmy.

Jimmy and Norma lived in Oxford, Mississippi, until 1958, and then moved to Port Arthur, Texas, for Jim's work as a chemical engineer with Texaco. In 1977, they moved to Houston, where they remained for the next 42 years.

Throughout her life, Norma was known for her grace, faith, hospitality, and love of family. She taught children's Sunday school and Vacation Bible School in both Port Arthur and Houston for decades, traveled to Mexico and Nigeria for missions work, and was active in PEO from 1975 onward. After her husband's retirement, Norma and Jimmy traveled extensively together, touring China, Australia, and countries across Europe. She maintained relationships with friends from Port Arthur, TX, and Laurel, Carthage, and Blue Mountain College, Mississippi, until the end of her life, and loved college and family reunions. Through all her travels, she carried in her wallet a copy of Isaiah 41:10: "Do not fear for I am with you, do not be afraid, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my victorious right hand" (NRSV). Thanks be to God for her life of faith.

The family will be receiving friends on June 3, 2019 from 5 until 7 PM, in the Red Oak room at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. A memorial service will commence on June 4th at 2 PM, held at Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Rd, Houston, TX 77024.