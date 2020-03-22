|
|
Norma Koronka Skowronek
1951-2020
Norma Skowronek, age 68, passed away peacefully at her home on March 18, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born in Houston on May 30, 1951, to Sylvester and Pauline Koronka. Norma grew up in Houston and was a proud graduate of Waltrip High School. She happily attended her 50th reunion in the fall.
Norma retired in 2016 after 46 years as a banker. She was loved by her customers and developed so many wonderful friendships with her colleagues. The Rotary Club was one of her passions, so much so that she became the first female president of the Rotary Club of Houston Heights. She also spent countless hours volunteering at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and was a Calf Scramble Lifetime Committee Member. Her strong faith led her to Saint Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, where she was a founding member and an active parishioner for 37 years.
Her most important job was raising her two daughters, Julie and Jennifer. She was the best mom and never missed an event, no matter how big or small. She was so proud of her girls.
Norma married Mike Skowronek in 2010. They experienced many huge milestones together, including weddings of their daughters, births of their grandchildren, and retirement. But what really made their relationship special was all of the little things they loved doing together. They traveled with friends, spent time at their beautiful condo on Lake LBJ, solved every Wheel of Fortune puzzle, and attended countless birthday parties, games, meets, recitals, and grandparents' days for their grandkids. She even went willingly to all of the Aggie games with Mike because she knew it made him happy.
Norma touched so many lives. She had a gift for making every person she met feel at ease, and she never forgot a face. Her warm personality and beautiful smile always lit up the room and made her the life of the party. She was truly loved and will be missed by so many.
After her cancer diagnosis over two years ago, she fought hard and never complained. She continued to travel, enjoy her life with Mike, and spend as much time with her family and friends as possible. In true Norma fashion, she did all of this while looking great and with a smile on her face. She set a wonderful example for us all of what living life to its fullest truly means.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Pauline, and her godson, Brian Wesneske.
She was a loving sister to her brothers, Lynn (Kay) and Larry (Cindy), and aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was a devoted wife to Mike, and wonderful mother and stepmother to Julie Halick Williamson (Dustin), Jennifer Halick Peacock (Bryan), Sarah Skowronek Wallis (Seth), Jen Skowronek Hodge (Brandon), and Ann Skowronek Burnett (Kyle). Her pride and joy were her 13 beautiful grandchildren who loved their Nona so much: Lauren, Aaron, Emily, Claire, Brennan, Caroline, Ben, Zach, Matthew, Ryan, Audrey, Harrison, and Sullivan. She was the glue that bonded this family together.
The visitation and rosary will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home and the funeral mass will be at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. Details to follow when dates and times are set.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Houston Hospice or CanHope.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Skowronek family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020