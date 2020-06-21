Buddy also helped Abilene Christian College win the 1951, 1952 and 1953 Texas Conference championships, the Texas Relays one mile relay in 1951, 1952 and 1953, the Texas Relays sprint medley relay in 1952, the Texas Relays 44 0 and 880-yard relays in 1953, the Kansas mile and sprint medley relay in 1951, the Kansas Relays 880 and one-mile relays in 1953, the Drake Relays one-mile relay in 1951, 1952 and 1953, the Drake Relays spring medley in 1952, and the Drake Relays 440 and 880 Relays in 1953. He was my classmate and hero at Will Rogers High School, the 10th and Rockford Church of Christ and Abilene Christian College. He was an outstanding man.



Charlie Marler

Friend