Norman I. Phillips, Jr.

1942-2019

Norman Irving Phillips, Jr. (Nip), loving husband devoted father and life enthusiast. Norman's enthusiasm for life included his family, friends and many personal accomplishments such as professional cowboy, world class snow skier, private pilot, accomplished sailboat racer, insurance professional and lover of the outdoors passed away after a courageous battle against cancer on May 13, 2019.

Norman was born in Bayonne New Jersey November 10, 1942 to Norman I. Phillips, Sr. and Alma Henry Phillips. Norman spent many summers with his grandparents, John Mitchel Henry and Martha McWhirter Henry diving, swimming and canoeing the cool clear waters of Erskine Lakes in northern New Jersey. Norman was popular with guys and girls as he attended public schools and participated in organized sports, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts (Order of the Arrow), and was member and past Master Councilor of the Order of DeMolay.

As a boy, Norman was prone to mischief. He had a small motor boat that he and his brother Peter Phillips used to terrorize New York Bay. They would water ski and play hide and seek from the Harbor Police while invading (little Pirates) the Statue of Liberty. Peter now admits it was stupid but, boy was it fun!

Norman graduated from Bayonne High School and soon after joined the United States Air Force in 1961. The Air Force took Norman out west to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. Norman fell in love with Texas and never returned to live in his home state of New Jersey.

Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Air Force Norman continued to live in the Wichita Falls, Texas area and worked as a cowboy before moving to Houston, Texas in 1973. Upon moving to Houston Norman changed careers and worked in the insurance business. Later in his career Norman and his son Todd Phillips formed Executive Benefits Design where Norman worked until his retirement.

Norman is survived by his wife Anette Phillips, daughter Heather Appleton, sons David Phillips, Todd Phillips and Norman I. (Jack) Phillips, III, grandchildren Kate Phillips, Madeline Phillips, Evan Phillips, John David (JD) Phillips, Sophia Appleton, Henry Appleton, Leona Appleton, Maxwell Appleton, brother Peter Phillips and sister Martha Sullivan. Norman was preceded in death by his daughter Alexandria Phillips in 1998 and brother Andrew Phillips in 1993.

The Celebration of Life will be held June 15, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Phillips' home located in Missouri City, Texas. For the home address and additional information please contact Todd Phillips [email protected] . Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary