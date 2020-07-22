Norris Tillman
Halstead
1928-2020
Norris Tillman Halstead, 92, of Williston, SC passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.
Born in Notomine, WV, Norris was a son of the late Augustus and Julia Forbess Halstead and was married to the late Gloria Murrill Halstead. He retired as an engineer from IBM Corporation and was a US. Navy Veteran having served during WWII.
Survivors include his daughters Gina (Richard) Stoehr and Gale Taber all of Orlando, FL; sons Bruce Erwin (Julie) Halstead of Liberty, TX and Jeffrey Wayne (Kim) Halstead of Las Vegas, NV; 9 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and a brother Amon Samples of Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by a sister Taz Miller and brothers Howard "Pinky" Halstead and Phillip Halstead.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com
.