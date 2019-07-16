Home

FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
1927 - 2019
Norris R. Jackson died peacefully at home on July 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 91.
Norris is survived by his wife, Eileen; their sons Philip, Raymond and Jovan; and his three grandchildren.
Norris was a pharmacist, a veteran and a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. He enjoyed singing barbershop music with the Houston Tidelanders, volunteering to make recordings for the blind and teaching ESL to community members.
Celebrate Norris' life by donating to the Sight into Sound organization in his name.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 16, 2019
