Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Paradise South Cemetery
Norris McVea
Norris McVea Jr.


1952 - 2020
Norris McVea Jr. Obituary
Norris L. McVea, Jr.
1952-2020
Norris L. McVea, Jr., expired (Sunday) April 26, 2020. Norris L. McVea, Jr. was born in San Antonio, TX to parents Willie Mae Bryant McVea and the late Norris Louis McVea, Sr. He attended primary and secondary schools in the San Antonio ISD.
Norris Jr. graduated from Texas A & I University with a BA Degree. Moving to Houston, Norris Jr. met and married Brenda Chambers. That union gave them one daughter Courtney McVea.
Norris later married the late Sheryl McVea. They married on February 18, 1984. They had two sons Justin McVea and Norris L. McVea III.
Norris retired as a recruiter for the Pharmacy Department at Texas Southern University.
He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and an active member of Greater St. Mathews Baptist Church, Pastor Ronald E. Booker.
For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 10-11a.m. on (Thursday) April 30, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Friday) May 1, 2020 at 11a.m. at Paradise South Cemetery.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2020
