Nurettin Erol Okan

1926-2020

Maryana Okan's husband of 67 years whom she met on his way to fight in Korea; Roksan Okan-Vick & Nil Okan Paniguian's father; Emir Kapanci, Efe Kapanci & Anatolia Okan Vick-Kregel's grandfather; Emre Kapanci and Maya Kapanci's great grandfather; James Vick and the late Sir Richard Paniguian's father-in-law; Sule Kapanci, Aysun Kapanci & Nicholas Kregel's grandfather-in-law; and a Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully in his home in Istanbul, Turkey on May 12th, 2020, holding Maryana's hand. There will be no other like Nurettin on this earth; our memories of him will forever be our blessing.



