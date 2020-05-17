Nurettin Okan
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nurettin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nurettin Erol Okan
1926-2020
Maryana Okan's husband of 67 years whom she met on his way to fight in Korea; Roksan Okan-Vick & Nil Okan Paniguian's father; Emir Kapanci, Efe Kapanci & Anatolia Okan Vick-Kregel's grandfather; Emre Kapanci and Maya Kapanci's great grandfather; James Vick and the late Sir Richard Paniguian's father-in-law; Sule Kapanci, Aysun Kapanci & Nicholas Kregel's grandfather-in-law; and a Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully in his home in Istanbul, Turkey on May 12th, 2020, holding Maryana's hand. There will be no other like Nurettin on this earth; our memories of him will forever be our blessing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved