Dr. O. Damon Shook
1935-2020
Dr. O. Damon Shook left his earthly body and went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 10:00 am. Damon's life is a remarkable example of a life well lived. He has left a legacy that has eternal significance. Damon was born on October 20, 1935 in England, Arkansas, the only child of Virgil Meece Shook and Mamie Horton Shook. He spent his formative years in small town Arkansas where his father owned the town barber shop. At age 10, Damon placed his faith in Jesus Christ. After the death of his father, Damon and his mother moved to Birmingham, Alabama when Damon was 13. They returned to Arkansas the following year and at age 15 Damon knew God was calling him to Christian ministry. As a shy and introverted teenager, Damon preached his first sermon at age 16. After graduating from Little Rock Central High School at 18, Damon became pastor of Nalls Memorial Baptist Church while also attending Ouachita Baptist University. While pastoring at Nalls Memorial, Damon met for the first time Jacqueline Sue Harrod, who would later become his wife. Damon and Jackie were married on December 22, 1957.
Family was central to Damon's life and no matter how busy he was with ministry he made time for his wife and four children, Mark, Kerry, Mona and Brent. When his child had a ballgame or recital, Damon would write it in his appointment book and when a ministry opportunity would conflict he would always say, "I'm sorry, I already have an appointment" and would never miss the ballgame or recital. Damon and Jackie exemplified Biblical parenting and raised their children in the Word of God. Quoting Scripture Damon would often say "Let your yes be yes and your no be no." When Damon said he would do something he would always do it. Damon faithfully loved and served Jackie in marriage for 62 years. His family legacy continues through his wife, his four children and their spouses, his 31 grandchildren and his 15 great grandchildren.
Damon completed his seminary training at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Many years later, Damon would serve as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Southwestern. He also received an honorary doctorate from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. Damon's 66 years of pastoral ministry has touched tens of thousands of people and he has been welcomed into heaven by many that he helped come to faith in Jesus Christ. He served churches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas including Park Place Baptist Church in Hot Springs and Meadowood Baptist Church in Midwest City. His longest tenure as pastor was at Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, serving for 27 years. His humble leadership saw Champion Forest grow dramatically to one of the largest Baptist churches in America and many thousands of people placed their faith in Jesus Christ. After retiring at age 67, he served on staff with his son, Mark, at Community of Faith Church in Cypress, Texas; and served as a guest preacher at Woodlands Church, in The Woodlands, Texas where his son, Kerry, is the Pastor. From the pulpit, he had a way of explaining the most complicated Bible passages in a way that all listeners could understand. He often told family and friends that God calls the most ordinary people to do extraordinary things so that God alone gets the glory. That is how he felt about himself. He had so much to be prideful about yet he was so humble. Damon Shook practiced what he preached. Damon has been reunited with his parents, Meece and Mamie and his great grandson Jude along with many thousands of brothers and sisters in Christ. Damon quoted one of his favorite verses Philippians 1:21 in his last few hours here on earth; "To live is Christ and to die is gain." Damon Shook lived his life for Jesus Christ and now he has gained his eternal reward in heaven. There will be a celebration memorial service for Damon Shook at Champion Forest Baptist Church once it is safe to do so.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2020