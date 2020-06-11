Odessa Venzant
1936 - 2020
Mrs. Odessa Venzant
1936-2020
passed away June 7, 2020. A Visitation is to be held from 9:00 am to 10:55 am, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove M.B.C, at 3221 Bain Street. She will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
New Pleasant Grove M.B.C
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Grove M.B.C
Funeral services provided by
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
