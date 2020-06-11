Mrs. Odessa Venzant
1936-2020
passed away June 7, 2020. A Visitation is to be held from 9:00 am to 10:55 am, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 am on Friday, June 12, 2020 at New Pleasant Grove M.B.C, at 3221 Bain Street. She will be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.