Levy Funeral Directors
4539 Bissonnet
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 660-6633
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery
1037 N. Post Oak Rd.
View Map
Odessa Wexler


1923 - 2019
Odessa Wexler Obituary
Odessa Davis Wexler
1923-2019
The last surviving child of Max & Mollie Davis, Odessa lived to be the matriarch of the family. In addition to her parents, Odessa is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Wexler; siblings Julia & Harold Gogol, Sabina & Jules Maltz, Akiba Davis, Israel Davis, Clara & IM Lurie, her sister-in-law, Shirley Wexler, son Michael Nachman; her nieces Anitra Lourie & Dianne Maltz and many of her lifelong friends.
The Davis family lived over their grocery store, Max Davis Grocery on Lyons Avenue. Their home faced a bar which played loud music. Odessa enjoyed listening to the tunes and taught herself to play the piano. She entertained many of her friends and family with her musical talents.
Throughout her life, Odessa volunteered for many organizations, including serving as a WAC during WW II, and locally, the NFIC, Houston Women's Fund and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. She was also a well-known hairdresser and owner of Women's World Hair Salon located in the Rice Village.
Odessa is survived by her son Dan and his wife, Sue Wexler, daughter, Penni Nachman Wexler, beloved grand and great grandchildren: Jason & Marcy Laviage & sons, Morgan & Zac; Stuart Wexler and son, Kaden; Courtney Wexler, Corbett & Angie Nachman & sons, Alex & Evan; and Nicholas Nachman; brother-in-law, Seymour Wexler and much beloved nieces & nephews across the miles.
Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 N. Post Oak Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Odessa can be made to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist Hospital.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019
