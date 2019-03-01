Home

Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-1167
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick's Church
4918 Cochran St
Houston, TX
Ofelia Salmeron Obituary
Ofelia Salmeron
1925-2019
Ofelia Salmeron passed away on February 21, 2019. She was 93 years old. She is preceded in death by her loving husband George. She is survived by her daughters Flora Marie Salmeron and Betty Jane Barnes, her grandson, Salmeron Barnes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ofelia spent the last 40 years actively involved with her church. Performing numerous duties including teaching Catechism, fund raising and operating a church store.
Ofelia was also active in Politics and served as Ambassador for Precinct 2, where she met George H.W. Bush. Several years later, she would also meet George W. Bush while campaigning for his gubernatorial election.
Ofelia was a vivacious and charismatic woman, who had a talent for organizing and getting things done. She also loved to travel. She and George traveled all over Europe, Mexico and South America.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Morales Funeral Home, 2901 Canal St, Houston, 77003
Mass will be conducted on Tuesday, March 5 at 10:00 AM at St Patrick's Church, 4918 Cochran St, Houston, 77009.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
