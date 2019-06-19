|
|
OFFIE CARROLL BAUGH, CMSgt
1935-2019
Retired, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on June 4, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, three daughters, two sons-in-law and one grandson. There will be a viewing at Johnson Funeral Home from 10:30am to 11:30am prior to the funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Houston National Cemetery at 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr. Houston, TX. The memorial service will be Saturday, June 29th at 4:00 pm at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd. Sun City, AZ
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 19, 2019