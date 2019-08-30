|
Ola Mae Stanley Bugh
1932-2019
Ola Mae Stanley Bugh passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, surrounded by her husband and friends two months after her 87th birthday. Ola was born in Nancy, Texas, to Leonard C. Stanley and Elizabeth Fitzgerald Stanley. She married her husband, Ernest Ben Bugh, Jr, on September 16, 1959. Ola worked in her husband's CPA office with her daughter Patricia. She is survived by her husband, God children Alex, Carley, and Juliana Buddenbaum and friends Hyacinthe Williams, Nina-Marige Viceisza, Marcelle Spell, Teresa Watkins, Kenn Fawn, care providers and numerous other acquaintances. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter Patricia Bugh.
Ola loved to travel with her husband visiting many states in the United States and Canada. Her favorite state was Hawaii. She toured her ancestral country of Ireland of which she often reminded people she was Irish. Ola had a true passion for music. She played the piano and very much enjoyed musical theater and the symphony. She also adored orchids which her husband Ernest frequently bought for her and those she raised. After marriage, she spent most of her life living in the Houston area before moving to Sugarland in 1997. Services will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at The Settegast- Kopf Co @ Sugar Creek Funeral Directors 15015 Southwest Freeway Sugar Land TX at 11:30 AM. Rev. Marshay Moore Officiating Visitation will began at 10:30 AM. A reception will follow after the services at the Family Events Hall of Settegast-Kopf Co.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019