Olin Ray Stephens
1931 - 2020
Olin Ray Stephens, age 88, entered heaven on Monday afternoon August 31st surrounded by family after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born in Erath County Texas to Kasper C and Opal Eades Stephens. In 1942 the family moved to Arlington Texas where he graduated high school in 1948. After graduation he enrolled at Arlington State University and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Army where he served overseas during the Korean conflict as a communications specialist. Upon his return home he enrolled at Southern Methodist University and graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
Olin married Rosa Farmer in 1957 in Clarksville Arkansas and spent the next 63 years as her faithful and loving husband. They moved to Houston Texas in 1959 and together raised three children and enjoyed watching their children raise families of their own.
Olin was employed at Wyatt Industries for 30 years as sales manager before moving on to form a partnership at Duroquest Industries for the remainder of his career. He retired in 1985 and lived a life of playing golf and traveling the world with Rosa.
Olin is survived by his wife Rosa Stephens, children; Michael Stephens and wife Rhonda, Janet Cozart and husband Rich and Daniel Stephens and wife Nicole; grandchildren, Ashley and husband Josh, Matt and wife Kate, Jacob, Haley, Elizabeth and husband Jay, Kathryn and husband Eric, Ricky, John, Taylor and wife Kim, Grant and Jayce; great grandchildren, Zoey, Luke, Ben, John and Isaac.
Most of all, Olin loved spending time with his family but he also enjoyed playing golf, reading, music, travel and his many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Olin's name may be made to The American Cancer Society at cancerresearch.org



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
Sorry to hear about the loss of a good friend, and excellent golfer. He will be missed by a lot of people .
James Sappington
Friend
