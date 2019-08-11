Home

Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
(281) 395-7070
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Katy Funeral Home
23350 Kingsland Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
View Map
Olive Craig


1922 - 2019
Olive Craig Obituary
Olive B. Craig
1922-2019
Olive B. Craig was born May 16, 1922 and died August 8, 2019. Olive grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and moved to Houston after marrying Jack W. Craig. She and Jack lived in the same house for 48 years, where they raised their children and enjoyed friendships with their neighbors. Olive loved cooking for family gatherings and holidays throughout the years. She and Jack were married 56 years and traveled quite a bit in their later years together. She is survived by her two children, Gary Craig and Carolyn Craig. Also surviving are four grandchildren Craig and Barry Novy, Tommy Craig and wife Rachel, and Cassandra Craig and husband Erik Fowler. Jack and Caroline Craig are great-grandchildren. A gathering for friends and family will be Saturday, August 17th, 11:00 am at Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Blvd., Katy, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kingsland Baptist Church Mission Fund.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
