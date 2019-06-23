Olive Catherine

Olive Catherine (Rowland) Hedrick age 85 passed away on June 18, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Olive had been hospitalized since April with several age-related conditions and spent the last several weeks surrounded by her beloved family.

Olive was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 21, 1933, to John Francis and Olive (Joyce) Rowland. She was the seventh of nine children born to John and Olive after they immigrated to the United States from western Ireland. After attending Annunciation Catholic School, Olive graduated from Washburn High School in Minneapolis. She met her husband Patrick Hedrick Senior in 1954, and they were married on September 10, 1955. After moving to several places around the Midwest early in their marriage, Patrick and Olive spent ten years in the Twin Cities area where they had five children. For many of those years, she lived across the street from her sister and best friend, Suzanne Hirsch. In 1968, Patrick and Olive moved to Houston, Texas where they spent the next 51 years.

Like many moms who started families in the 1950s, Olive spent her time shuttling her five children around to their various activities, volunteering at schools and church and successfully keeping the household running. She was a faithful member of several Catholic Churches in the west Houston area. She took great pride in her family and was always interested in and helpfully involved with the many facets of her grandchildren's lives. Olive was the life and soul of any gathering. She never forgot her Minnesota roots and looked forward to her frequent visits to see her brothers, sisters, and many friends in the north.

Olive will be deeply missed by her husband of 63 years, Patrick as well as all of her family and friends. She is survived by her children and their spouses - Bill (Kate), Tom (Madeleine), Pat (Dora), Kathy (Jim) and her daughter-in-law, Vickie. Thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive her. She leaves behind her sisters, Mary (Alabama) and Sheila (Minnesota) and brother, Stephen (Minnesota); and her brother-in-law, William Hedrick (Minnesota). Her son, Timothy preceded her in death as did her parents, her sisters Cecilia and Suzanne, and her brothers John, Peter, Dermot.

Funeral services are being managed by Earthman Funeral Directors and the funeral will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 10688 Shadow Wood Dr, Houston, TX 77043 on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10am, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Casa Juan Diego, 4811 Lillian St, Houston, TX 77007.

The family thanks Vantage Hospice, Houston Transitional Care and the staff at Memorial Herman, Memorial City for their care and kindness.