Oliver Thomas Cochran Sr.1931-2020Oliver Thomas Cochran Sr., 89, a native Houstonian, passed away peacefully in his home to join his Father in Heaven on May 22, 2020. Oliver was delivered on March 8, 1931 by his Grandfather Dr. J. T. Oliver and was the first baby delivered in his Grandfather's newly owned Parkview Hospital on Harrisburg. Years later Oliver and his Father established Parkview Pharmacy across the street from the hospital, where Oliver worked as the pharmacist, his Mother ran the soda fountain and his Father was the accountant. They went on to run 6 more pharmacies in the greater Houston area.Oliver attended Park Place Elementary, San Marcos Academy, Deady Junior High School, Stephen F. Austin High School, University of Texas and received the Merck Award for scholarship and his Pharmacy Degree from the University of Houston in 1953. At Stephen F. Austin he was the football team quarterback, track manager, on the swimming team and voted Most Popular Senior. Most important of all is that is where he met his high school sweetheart and future bride, Dorothy Jean Gideon. They were married for 69 wonderful years. Oliver was the kindest, most generous man one could ever meet. He was a true gentleman. After a long day at work and making deliveries on the way home, he would always find time to help his children with their homework and school projects. His pharmacy was not only a business but a gathering place for his family, friends and customers. Later in life his front porch became a gathering place for friends and neighbors walking by. He was quite the handyman and always dabbling in businesses outside of the pharmacy. His favorite times were summer vacations out West with his family and weekends at his place in Fayetteville. He loved taking his Mahogany wood hulled Chris Craft out on the water too. Most of all he loved visits from his Grandchildren and Granddogs.His hobbies included coin and stamp collecting, jewelry making, genealogy, fishing, hunting, cars, and flying small planes. He was quite the story teller and amazed everyone with the knowledge he had on so many different subjects. Organizations he belonged to were: Sigma Nu at the University of Texas, Phi Delta Chi at the University of Houston, President of the Student Branch of the American Pharmaceutical Association, Sons of the American Revolution, Alexander Hodge Chapter, and Sons of the Republic of Texas, San Jacinto Chapter and Clayton Library Friends.He was preceded in death by his parents John Henry Cochran and Marie Vivian Oliver Cochran and his brother John Henry Cochran Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Jean Cochran; his daughter, Angela Cochran Mahmarian and husband John; son, Oliver Thomas Cochran Jr, and wife Denise; grandchildren William Maxwell Cochran and Oliver Thomas Cochran III and wife Jessica, and great grandson Brody Lowrey.A private service was held at 1:00 on May 28, 2020 in the chapel at Forest Park Lawndale followed by a committal service at Forest Park Lawndale cemetery. Celebrant was Pastor Randy Fowler. Pallbearers were Oliver T. Cochran Jr, Oliver T Cochran III, William Maxwell Cochran, Brody Lowrey and Dr. John MahmarianThe family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at The Methodist Hospital, his loving sitters who have given him such great care over the past few years and his son-in-law, who they feel gave him five extra years that he was not expected to have.The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Clayton Library Friends PO Box 271078 Houston Texas 77277-1078.